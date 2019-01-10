Regarding the Jan. 6 World article “Bluefin sells for $3.1 million in Tokyo, but scarcity clouds celebration”:

The sale of a single fish for more than $3 million illustrates a classic market failure, potentially catastrophic when the traffic is in animals and plants. And it demonstrates why government matters — especially international governance, in the case of harvesting live ocean bounty. The rarer bluefin tuna become, the more valuable they will be — that’s Economics 101, after all — until the last fish is caught and probably sold for the highest price ever bid. After that, no more bluefin.

The notion that free, unregulated markets can solve these types of problems on their own, popular now among those in positions of power, is ludicrous.

Robert Engelman, Takoma Park