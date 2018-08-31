I was excited to read “Morisot’s indelible impression,” Sebastian Smee’s wonderful Critic’s Notebook column about the Berthe Morisot exhibit on display in Quebec City [Aug. 22, Style]. I have been a National Gallery of Art volunteer for 13 years, and it was at the National Gallery where I was introduced to the brilliant art and dynamic life of Morisot. During my weekly “work,” I try to make it a point to stop and look at her “ The Mother and Sister of the Artist.” And I cannot forget her haunting beauty as a model in her brother-in-law Édouard Manet’s “The Balcony” — Morisot is one of the women depicted — at Paris’s Musée d’Orsay. A rare, brilliant woman who overcame so many barriers to be a great artist.

Stephen Klatsky, Washington