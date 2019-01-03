In his Dec. 31 op-ed, “Our military isn’t built for partisan fights,” Charles Lane made the appealing but highly simplistic case that the “Cold War-vintage military establishment [was] designed to be run by internationalists.” That is not what the Constitution nor the National Security Act of 1947 (as later amended) directs. To “provide for the common defense,” Congress was “to raise and support Armies” and “maintain a Navy.” And the amended National Security Act says nothing about the Pentagon being run by internationalists other than that there shall be a secretary under the direction of the commander in chief.

The critical issue is the role of Congress and its Article I responsibilities for the common defense. When this country got into trouble over invading other states or going to war without a formal declaration and for the wrong reasons, instead relying on authorizations to use military force (Vietnam and Iraq) or against enemies that did not exist at the time (the Islamic State and those in Syria), we failed.

The flaw was not partisanship. It was commanders in chief who got it wrong and Congresses that ignored or disregarded their responsibilities until it was too late. If the military “behemoth” is to be protected from overpowering partisanship, Mr. Lane is looking at the wrong end of Pennsylvania Avenue for relief. And therein rests perhaps the most critical issue facing the United States today. Do checks and balances still work in the 21st century and an era of overpowering partisanship?

Harlan Ullman, Washington

The writer is a senior adviser at the Atlantic Council and author of “Anatomy of Failure — Why America Loses Every War It Starts.”