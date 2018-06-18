In his June 12 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Diversity at what cost?,” Richard Cohen claimed that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to destroy the American Dream by depriving hard-working Asian American students of their admission to Stuyvesant High School solely on the basis of race. He failed to acknowledge another inequality in the admissions process that Mr. de Blasio attempts to address: It is unfair for students lacking educational support from parents to compete with Asian American students with parents who place a greater value on education and thus “put aside money to have their kids prepped for the Stuyvesant admissions test,” as Mr. Cohen stated. It is especially unfair when the admissions process exclusively relies on the student’s test score.

Because of expensive specialized high school admissions-test preparation, the admission tests for schools such as Stuyvesant do not reflect a student’s level of intelligence; rather, they reflect how prepared that student was for the test or simply how much money their parents were willing to spend on test preparation.

The problem at Stuyvesant is a flawed admissions process: The school is accepting good test-takers instead of creative thinkers and allowing Asian American parents to benefit from this system.

Mishka Philizaire, Alexandria