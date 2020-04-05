Confidence is the lifeblood of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), the 1978 statute that gives the FBI authority to wiretap U.S. citizens suspected of ties to foreign terrorist or intelligence organizations. The FBI responded to the latest inspector general statement by saying it has already cleaned up its fact-checking; yet more will have to be done to reassure doubters that it can be trusted with the powerful and intrusive tools FISA provides. Confidence in its use of FISA tools was flagging, both among the public and in Congress, even before Mr. Horowitz laid out the problems in Mr. Page’s case.

At the moment, in fact, some of those tools are no longer lawfully available, having lapsed because of Congress’s failure to reauthorize them before a March 15 deadline. Specifically, the government cannot initiate “roving wiretaps” on suspected terrorists or spies — including “lone wolves” lacking known ties to identified groups — or requisition “business records” from third parties such as telecommunications providers. The actual harm to national security is likely minimal since existing investigations are not affected, but the fact that Congress could not reach agreement on such matters, albeit at a time when the coronavirus crisis is monopolizing its time and attention, shows how much concern about FISA has spread among both Republicans and Democrats.

President Trump has not helped matters by repeatedly denouncing FISA generally due to the purported “coup” against him in the Page case, even though abuses in that instance had nothing to do with the authorities requiring reauthorization. His complaints have emboldened long-standing FISA critics on Capitol Hill such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who have a wider agenda to gut what is still broadly valuable legislation. A compromise FISA reauthorization incorporating significant new civil-liberties protections had passed the House before March 15, with the support of Attorney General William P. Barr, but the Senate’s failure to approve it led to the lapse in authority. The House measure is the place to start when the upper chamber addresses FISA, as it urgently must upon its return from recess April 20.