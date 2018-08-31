No doubt Jimmy Carter is a modest man living a modest life, but the Aug. 19 front-page article “The un-celebrity president” did the most unpresidential ex-president a disservice. Harry S. Truman and his wife left the White House and returned to Missouri. Truman turned down employment offers that he thought would exploit the office of the presidency. In fact, Truman was the inspiration for getting nice pensions for him and his successors. There is much more to the story you can readily find, but it is simply not acceptable to accord Carter this singular honor, despite his own proper conduct.

Joseph J. Honick, Charlottesville

Thanks for the timely article profiling former president Jimmy Carter’s retired life. It was the most uplifting and hope-restoring article I’ve read in months. It was also graceful, stylistic and beautiful.

These days, the news is largely despair; every day that goes by, more despair. I’ve been on two vacations this summer, and one of the highlights of those trips was being disconnected from our unfortunate political reality for a few days. But like a dry breeze on a humid day, this article was refreshing. (I’ve heard from many others who felt the same way.) It was an honor to learn that we have a former president still alive and well in the 21st century who embodies humility, contentment and Christianity aligned with Jesus’ words and actions rather than some 21st-century evangelical Christian credo.

I was inspired and edified, and I’m grateful that The Post put this article front and center on the Sunday edition for maximum accessibility. At the end of the article, I had a hard time restraining a few tears.

Matthew Bright, Washington