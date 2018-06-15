Kymone Freeman is the producer of “The Night Michael Jackson Died” at the Hamilton and a co-founder of We Act Radio.

Late last month, my friend Alexander “Bundy” Mosby was killed. There are calls for more police — but not from me.

I want the truth.

As we celebrate Juneteenth this week, I am reminded of the parents of another longtime friend and murder victim, Scotty Beats, who said that when their son was killed in his driveway during a carjacking, he was only one of two victims that night. They acknowledged at his funeral that this very vicious system of ignorance and violence claimed two victims: One went to the morgue; one went to prison. Beats’s parents even reached out to the shooter and vowed to stay in touch with him to do their part in breaking this cycle of violence.

In honoring them and representing We Act Radio, a social-justice media outlet east of the Anacostia River working to ensure that people of color participate in the creation of community policies, I must acknowledge the truth. The truth is that America’s version of democracy is a fallacy, a lie. President Trump is proof of that, but we must not pretend that everything was fine before he got here.

If it were, then it would at least get the 68 square miles of its capital right. The District would have the best schools, the best health care and the best roads. We truly would be the shining city on the hill living in the safest place in the entire world.

How many years did we accept the District as the crack-infused “murder capital” of the world when it was a majority-black city? Cocaine flooded our cities, and the CIA looked the other way as some the drug money went to fund the U.S. government-backed contras in Nicaragua.

This country has more guns per capita than any country in the world. Data correlate crime, violence and illiteracy. The part of the District east of the Anacostia River has more guns than any other part of the city and, until very recently, no bookstores. (I can only imagine how many liquor stores it has.) Lead in the blood of children leads to learning disabilities and violent behavior. Yet privately owned D.C. Water has just completed an aqueduct that will clean the polluted Anacostia River (where poor people used to fish) by 50 percent just by flipping a switch, and even more over time. Waterfront property value will soon double. Yet, at the current rate, replacement of all lead pipes in the District will take 100 years. It seems as though the river and real estate are more important than people’s lives.

My friend wasn’t just killed by an underemployed, lead-poisoned, illiterate, gun-loving American who refused to read books and was drunk off violence in music, video games, films and pro-war American culture; he was killed by a very efficient system that is doing exactly what it was designed to do.