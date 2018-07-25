The July 22 front-page article “Judgment days” provided important information about a segment of the American citizenry that we all need to understand. It is disgraceful and scary that apparently many of the regular members of a Southern Baptist church in Alabama express the opinion that Barack Obama, who served as president of the United States for eight years, and Hillary Clinton, who served as senator from New York and as secretary of state of the United States, are agents of Satan. At the same time, these members rationalize slavery and play down the lynching of blacks in the South. Have individuals such as these been reinforced in their beliefs by a president who has expressed sexist and racist remarks, condoned violence, referred to Ms. Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” and consistently lied to the American people?

The article should be a wake-up call that, as citizens, we need to demand higher standards of civility, dignity and mutual respect from those who would seek office in the United States and adherence to those standards once elected.

E. Niel Carey, Ellicott City

I’m sure the July 22 article “Judgment days” was not meant to be humorous, but it had me rolling on the floor with laughter. I kept seeing glimpses of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Fried Green Tomatoes” and other movies of that genre. It hit me later that these people consider themselves to be good Christian Americans and would never understand the abject sadness I feel upon pondering how they are blind to the bigotry, racism and immorality they support while continually worrying about their afterlives.

It would be hard to change their minds, and it appears that evangelical Christian preachers are not about to try, so we will continue to be a divided nation. While this article could have been written about a Southern town in another era, it made me wonder how many more towns similar to this are scattered all over our country.

Kathy Fitz, Nags Head, N.C.

I cannot begin to express the depth of sadness I felt while reading the July 22 article “Judgment days.” As a Christian and a Southerner, I was appalled and I wished that this congregation could meet the Jesus I serve — the one who teaches me that everyone is my neighbor and my brother and that I am to show love and compassion to all, especially the least and the lost, and that Jesus himself was a refugee.

I am not Baptist and am thankful to be a part of a denomination whose pulpits are not filled with political messages but rather challenges to love and serve. Many of the quotes of the members were gobsmacking. I challenge the pastor to consider carefully what he is teaching.

Marilyn F. Goodwin, Athens, Ga.