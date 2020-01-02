Our objectives are to end this violence and stop a war criminal trying to seize power by force. We want to return Libya to the path of stability, security, peace and democracy — all of which were severely derailed by the violence and chaos brought by warlord Hifter and his backers. As Libya’s only legitimate and sovereign government, the GNA is the singular entity with the right to formalize military alliances — necessary in this case to safeguard our nation.
There is no positive endgame for the Hifter camp. Someone requiring foreign funding, firepower and fighters in his attempt to seize control is plainly weak — it’s not credible to think that he could hold on to power even if he did obtain it. It’s high time for this bloody, futile power grab to end.
Mohammed Ali Abdallah, Washington
The writer is the Libyan Government of National Accord's adviser for U.S. affairs.