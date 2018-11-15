At a time when the world seems to be spinning out of control, it was heartwarming to read the Nov. 11 Sports article “Winner of Caps’ raffle gives prize to charity.”

The anonymous winner donated his windfall of almost $20,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh because, he said, “it was the right thing to do.” He also used his extremely generous gesture as a learning moment to show his son why it is important to help someone else. What a fantastic lesson for his son and all of us.

Michael T. Jarvis, Purcellville