Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced that he is going on a “reconciliation tour” that will take him around Virginia to engage in conversations about race and healing [“Is redemption for racism possible in Virginia?,” Metro, Feb. 10]. The historically black community of Union Hill is only about an hour from the governor’s mansion. It is also the proposed site of a loud and potentially dangerous compressor station that would serve the Dominion Energy-backed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Residents and activists have been trying for years to point out the obvious racism in the placement of that facility. Mostly, their protests have fallen on deaf ears. And Mr. Northam, whose campaign was and whose political action committee is financially supported by Dominion, has helped to ease the path of the compressor station.

On Feb. 19, former vice president Al Gore and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Moral Mondays movement in North Carolina, will be at Union Hill to talk about what is happening there and why that compressor station should be stopped.

So come to Union Hill, Mr. Northam. Join us on the 19th. As Mr. Barber put it on Twitter, “if Northam can’t begin w/ protecting the African-American Union Hill community from present day environmental racism, then his claim to desire reconciliation is hollow. Action must precede reconciliation.”

Kat Maybury, Charlottesville