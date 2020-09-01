AS THOUGH the country did not have enough trouble, in about a month the federal government’s authority to spend money runs out. The current law expires on Sept. 30, and with both the House and the Senate currently on recess until Sept. 8, the remaining time on the legislative calendar is only some 15 days. Given the overlap with the final days of the election campaign, and the political costs President Trump paid from the last partial government shutdown between Dec. 22, 2018, and Jan. 25, 2019, you’d think he’d want to avoid another. Democrats, too, probably have an interest in not risking the blame for such a mess. We can only urge both parties to summon the minimal agreement necessary at least to pass a continuing resolution as soon as possible. A bit of good news: A suspension of the debt ceiling through next July was set in a July 2019 compromise, so that issue shouldn’t have to be relitigated.