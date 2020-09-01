The real sticking point between the White House and Democrats in Congress, though, is a new round of support for the U.S. economy, still reeling from the coronavirus and related necessary public health measures. Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Trump administration representatives are essentially at an impasse, with Republicans reportedly contemplating a new “skinny” offer that Ms. Pelosi is sure to reject: The roughly $500 billion concept would include enhanced unemployment benefits, small business loans and money for schools and covid-19-related health needs.
Those are good priorities, but Ms. Pelosi has said, correctly, that the dollar amounts are far too small. Also, no deal should be done that fails to provide funds for election administration and state and local governments.
Mr. Trump’s attempt to compensate for the failure to compromise by issuing executive orders is bound to fall short. The private sector has generally balked at his offer to postpone payroll tax deductions for their employees, due to technical and logistical issues and potential difficulties paying the funds back to the government next year. As for his use of federal disaster money to supply an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits, 40 of the 50 states have been approved to participate, of which six have actually started delivering money. But the $44 billion available would last only six weeks if all states and D.C. participate by the Sept. 10 deadline, according to the Century Foundation.
There is no substitute for a compromise that delivers Americans a substantial relief package. Just possibly the looming deadline for a government shutdown will concentrate the two parties’ minds, and they will make a deal in time. Then both Republicans and Democrats could spend the remaining weeks until Nov. 3 arguing over who deserves credit for an accomplishment, instead of who deserves blame for a failure.
