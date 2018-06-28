Regarding the June 23 Metro article “District to move away from tough truancy rules”:

I am a parent to four children, including one who was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in the just-ended school year. The truancy policy that was implemented retroactively was harmful and a reactionary move to a long-standing D.C. Public Schools problem. At my son’s graduation, there were several empty rows of seats that I assumed represented the dozens of seniors caught up in this implementation of the rules and who were not graduating.

This was my sixth year as a DCPS high school parent. The central office absence-notification process that had been in effect was not working for the first half of the school year. This means that parents did not get the notification and link to submit proper documentation for absences emailed to them. It was not clear how to submit excused-absence paperwork, such as doctor appointments and college visits. Parents got official notification early this year that this policy was being applied back toward the start of the school year and were told it was too late to submit the documentation for absences that occurred more than three days prior.

This was a poorly planned, quickly executed and very reactionary move. Students’ grades were lowered because of it, and, worse, some did not graduate because of it.

If it was going to be enforced at all, it needed to be enforced at the beginning of a year, with notification to families before it harmed students, while making sure the infrastructure for the documentation and notification was in place from the central office.

Michelle Cochran, Washington