Fort Monroe Authority historian Robert Kelly’s research has documented African American laborers from the Hampton, Va., fort’s history. But after a feature article about him was published, he was dismissed. Fort Monroe Authority Executive Director Glenn Oder is providing no details. Many in the community have raised concerns that the topic of Mr. Kelly’s research may have contributed to his dismissal.

Mr. Kelly’s research was recently published in Yale University’s Journal of Contemporary Archival Studies. It explains how archival records are identifying enslaved and “contraband” laborers by first and last name. His project has identified hundreds of names. Kelly was in the process of transcribing these records into a searchable database when he was abruptly fired. The plan was to make the records available to assist “families engaged in genealogy projects.”

I have known Mr. Kelly since 2014, and we have worked closely as board members of the American Friends of Lafayette. Mr. Kelly strives to seek the truth and always stands up for what is right. Mr. Kelly’s termination sends a signal to the African American community that their history — telling their story — may not be part of Fort Monroe’s mission. It also suggests that Virginians in leadership positions still refuse to face the fact that the legacy of slavery remains a very real issue today.

Chuck Schwam, Gaithersburg

