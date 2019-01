Regarding Petula Dvorak’s Jan. 4 Metro column, “Black hockey player is shown true meaning of team”:

Hats off and congratulations to Divyne Apollon II, the whole Apollon family and the Metro Maple Leafs, who seem to know the meaning of loyalty and to be willing to fight for a teammate. Ms. Dvorak’s piece was a cheering column despite the dismal racism that inspired it. Divyne and the Leafs are winners, no matter what the score is on the ice.

David E. Kendall, Bethesda