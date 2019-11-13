You take your life into your hands crossing the street in the District. I can’t count the number of times I’ve almost been hit by vehicles — most often bicycles — racing through crosswalks against the signal. This wouldn’t be a problem if everyone followed basic traffic rules and those who didn’t were penalized. But scofflaws are so rarely caught that it’s no wonder many people don’t comply.

Drivers on roads must put pedestrian safety first; why allow vehicles in areas intended for pedestrians? Any wheeled vehicle, with a motor or without, that moves significantly faster than a person on foot is dangerous on a sidewalk. Pedestrians don’t move in designated lanes, can’t always hear things approach even when warnings are given, must keep looking down to avoid holes and uneven surfaces, and aren’t shielded by protective clothing or helmets. The idea that soon many more e-scooters may be on D.C. sidewalks is horrifying.

Why are pedestrians at the bottom of the District’s priority list? Why do people walking downtown deserve more protection than pedestrians in other busy neighborhoods? Makes you wonder if you shouldn’t go back to using your car, if only in self-defense.

Linnea Warren, Washington

