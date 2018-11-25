Abukhar Bulama Yassine, 45, and his son Abukhar, 6, look out the window of their dormitory room at an internment camp for ex-Boko Haram combatants in Goudoumaria, Niger, on Aug. 30. (Jane Hahn/For The Washington Post)

The Nov. 21 front-page article “Can defectors bring peace to Niger?” highlighted an overlooked fact about violent extremism: that local grievances drive participation in groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State. The only way to defeat violent extremism is to address these grievances. It is not adequate to drop bombs and launch drones, as the U.S. government prioritizes. It is not adequate to gather ex-combatants in a camp without a clear reintegration strategy, as the article depicted.

A better policy would involve community members in decision-making, set clear standards and choose healing over punishment. Peacebuilding organizations such as Mercy Corps, Search for Common Ground and Peace Direct have modeled this work for years. A humane approach to violent extremism not only would make the United States safer but also would foster sustainable peace in Niger and elsewhere.

Sam Danello, Washington

The writer is a Scoville peace fellow at the

Alliance for Peacebuilding.