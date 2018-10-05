I just read Kathleen Parker’s Oct. 3 op-ed, “Should this male be saved?,” and am surprised she missed the point of much of the opposition to Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Certainly people did things in their youth that they are not proud of or don’t do today. The opposition is because he lied about it. Why would we want someone on the court who can’t be trusted?
