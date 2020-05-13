Data tracking the virus’s impact on these communities not only makes reporting like this possible, but it also is crucial for families, staff, operators and policymakers navigating this pandemic. Good data has been challenging to collect and analyze. We applaud Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) decision to publish coronavirus-related data on Maryland’s congregate-living communities. This data will help protect millions of frail elders and reduce the threat of overcrowding in hospitals. It will also help provide better context for understanding the impact of this crisis as we prepare to open the country, adjust to a post-coronavirus world and prepare for future pandemics.
Transparency, based on good data, is good for everyone, and we encourage stakeholders to share their data. In this crisis, doing so might save lives.
Brian Jurutka, Annapolis
The writer is president and chief executive of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care.