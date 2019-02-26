“VJ Day in Times Square” was a photograph taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt that appeared on the cover of Life magazine in 1945. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

Monica Hesse missed the mark in her Feb. 21 Style column, “The V-J Day kiss? It’s really black and white.,” about the iconic V-J Day kiss photograph. World War II had concluded, and the United States was credited with saving the world from fascism and totalitarianism. This icon of art — and it is art more than documentary — gave visual clarity to the happiness and relief felt worldwide to those who survived.

Its status today is no less important, except apparently to some who see lurking an ominous, disingenuous intent. A free, spontaneous act of affection may not exist in their world. Of course, the two didn’t know each other — and never would. Maybe no other circumstance could justify an act of platonic affection between a seaman and a nurse more appropriately.

In another era and spirit, one finds “The Kiss” by Auguste Rodin truly romantic, without question about Rodin’s intent. Ms. Hesse confused that kind of romantic portrait art with Alfred Eisenstaedt’s photo. Both icons, both depicting affection, each having quite a different kind of intention. Sometimes, a kiss is not a kiss.

Allen E. Neyman, Rockville