Marc A. Thiessen’s March 6 op-ed, “Boycott the bishops,” might sound like a great way to send a message by those who rightly want to see the Catholic Church finally deal with the issue of sexual abuse and harassment, but whom would it really be sending a message to? The thousands of children from our poorest communities who seek a way out of poverty through the Catholic education heavily subsidized by the church and generous donors? The poorest parishes and schools that receive much-needed subsidies from their dioceses to continue operating in the neighborhoods they anchor as beacons of hope and opportunity?

As a former employee of a diocese whose job was to work with poor inner-city parishes, I know firsthand that many Catholic dioceses operate close to the margin. If the annual Lenten appeal fails, networks of vital ministries and services also fail, with real-life consequences. Catholics should look to the Bible for guidance this Lent: “Let your light shine before others so that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

Kathleen Swanson, Highland, Md.

Because the Roman Catholic Church seems determined, with resolute words but little definitive action, to continue wallowing in the cesspool of corruption, cronyism and coverup regarding the abuse of minors, the faithful are left with but one truly effective recourse. Instead of wringing their hands in frustration and despair, they must use those same hands to tighten their purse strings, namely, employing the age-old power of the purse. As the church’s coffers turn from black to red, maybe the hierarchy will finally take notice.

Richard B. Emond, Stafford

The dilemma as to donating or not donating to the bishops’ Lenten appeal is understandable. Catholic charities do a lot of good in the world, and it’s unfortunate that the bishops and cardinals continue to be a source of scandal surrounding the sexual abuse of children. Look for an independent, nonprofit fund from which needed resources are disbursed.

Do your homework, always, before donating to any charity. Be sure that your donation does what you want it to do.

Patricia Ranney, Millersville, Md.

Marc A. Thiessen’s call for Catholics to stop making donations to the bishops’ Lenten appeals was badly flawed [“Boycott the bishops,” op-ed, March 6]. Once Pope Francis asked the bishops to pitch matters such as the case of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick to Rome, it made any vote on this issue moot. It was unfair to suggest that Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, acted irresponsibly by deciding not to answer every victim’s letter: Those at the local level are best suited for this job.

Mr. Thiessen said “we are still learning new information from grand juries” about sexual abuse. He failed to note that what we are learning includes unsubstantiated cases from the past century. Many abusing priests are dead or out of the ministry. Moreover, the bishops have made great progress since U.S. bishops adopted reforms in 2002. For Mr. Thiessen not to acknowledge this verity seriously undermined his plea to boycott the bishops.

Bill Donohue, New York

The writer is president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights.