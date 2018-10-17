Rod Sommer wears his stickers after casting his ballot at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, Oct. 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (John Minchillo/AP)

Regarding Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s (D-Calif.) Oct. 14 op-ed, “How a Democratic House would check this erratic president”:

I am a lifelong Republican. In the past 50 years, I have voted for one or two candidates who happened to be Democrats but were endowed with other, redeeming qualities. The debacle that has been unfolding in Washington over the past two years demands a drastic reassessment of our party loyalty and affiliation.

As Mr. Schiff correctly pointed out, Republicans in Congress surrendered their constitutional responsibility of checks and balances by becoming a school of lemmings in following the current White House occupant. As said occupant is inexorably leading the country to a catastrophic precipice, the only realistic remedy available is a change in control of Congress.

To save this republic, we must elect Democrats — because they are Democrats — and thus restore the system of checks and balances intended by the Founders. It has served us well in the past and may salvage the present.

Fred D. Ross, North Bethesda