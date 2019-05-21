Regarding the May 18 news article “After #MeToo movement, more male managers avoid mentoring women”:

What might men be thinking when they believe they must avoid being alone with women in their work environments? Can it be that men believe they are so irredeemably sexual that they are unable to avoid acting inappropriately in work situations with women? Or perhaps they believe that women are so hypersensitive and vindictive that the most innocuous pleasantry will result in a firestorm of accusation and the loss of their job.

If men learned to respect themselves and the women they work with, then neither women nor men would need to be afraid of working together.

Madeline Jervis, Falls Church