It is hardly surprising or news that Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) and Alaska’s congressional delegation asked President Trump to restore the 2003 exemption for the Tongass National Forest from the “roadless rule.” Every Alaska governor since 2001 has litigated its application to the Tongass, and every congressional delegation member has asked for a total Tongass exemption. The stated justification for the rule simply does not apply to the Tongass because Tongass had already undergone congressional reviews in 1980 and 1990 and an Agriculture Department secretarial review in 1999 that collectively set aside more than 6.6 million acres of the Tongass as wilderness and other designations prior to promulgation of the roadless rule.

Exemption of the Tongass from the 2001 roadless rule has been Agriculture Department policy since 2003 and remains so today.

“The Department has concluded that the social and economic hardships to Southeast Alaska outweigh the potential long-term ecological benefits because the Tongass Forest Plan adequately provides for the ecological sustainability of the Tongass. Every facet of Southeast Alaska’s economy is important, and the potential adverse impacts from application of the roadless rule are not warranted, given the abundance of roadless areas and protections already afforded in the Tongass Forest Plan.”

This policy determination has not been changed by the USDA. So, the president was right to tell Mr. Perdue to either implement that policy or explain why he is changing it.

Frank H. Murkowski, Juneau, Alaska

The writer, a Republican, was governor of Alaska from 2002 to 2006 and a U.S. senator from 1981 to 2002.

