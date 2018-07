During a 2005 visit to Berlin, swimmer Annet Lange, left, shows Eunice Kennedy Shriver, right, and her son Anthony Shriver, center, the gold and silver medals she won at the 2003 Special Olympics in Ireland. (Roberto Pfeil/Associated Press)

Jack McCallum’s July 16 op-ed, “A special woman’s Olympian achievement,” about Eunice Kennedy Shriver was the best article in the paper. The last line was especially relevant: “A woman of power who spoke for the powerless, something that so often seems missing today.”

Patricia Shea, Silver Spring