The Sept. 27 editorial “How was Mr. Holton overlooked?” incorrectly spread the blame for a failure to ensure all people were evacuated from a senior living facility after a fire to many parties. The blame falls squarely on the D.C. fire department. Firefighters should not have left the scene until every area of the building had been searched. Even if all the residents had been accurately accounted for, what about visitors, contractors or family members of the residents?

One of the Marines who bravely ran into the building to rescue people could have slipped on a wet, sooty floor in an empty apartment and been knocked unconscious. The fire department must have a written policy that anytime a building is declared uninhabitable because of fire, the entire building must be searched as soon as the fire is under control. Firefighters could put stickers on each door to each room attesting that it has been searched.

The D.C. Council must immediately summon the fire chief to find out whether this failure was because the chief does not have a proper policy in place or if the officers under his command failed to execute his existing policy requiring such a search.

Dave Palmer, Rockville