VIJAY SINGH has lived for more than 20 years on Brooklawn Terrace in Chevy Chase. Born in Nepal, he is a practicing Hindu. Twice a day he prays on his backyard porch with incense. Actually, make that past tense. Mr. Singh says he and his family have been afraid to pray ever since he was cited by Montgomery County officials for — and this is no joke — polluting the atmosphere with incense.

Acting on the complaint of a next-door neighbor who found the smell from the incense “sickeningly sweet and nauseating,” Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection cited Mr. Singh in June for “allowing the emission into the atmosphere an odor . . . which is crossing property lines and creating air pollution for neighboring properties.” Each violation carries a fine of $500, and a district-court appearance was set for October.

The sticks of incense are the size of a No. 2 pencil, and they burn in a few minutes. Mr. Singh points out that he burns incense not to frustrate his neighbors but to be consistent with the practices of his religion. He prays outside to be one with the sun and moon. At one point, Mr. Singh told us, he offered to burn a fragrance more to his neighbor’s liking and he agreed to mediation. He changed his mind when he was told the county wouldn’t dismiss the citation. The more he thought about the situation — and the effect it was having on him and his wife and sister (who lives with them) — the more upset he got.

“I live in America. I have rights,” he said. So not only did he contest the county code violation, but he also filed a complaint with the Montgomery County Commission on Human Rights against the complaining neighbors and the county itself. “The protesting neighbor finds the smell of a single stick of incense while my client and his wife are praying to be ‘repugnant,’ ” attorney Randy Alan Weiss wrote the commission. “I find it repulsive that my County is prosecuting a fellow citizen of mine for praying as he desires on his own property.”

The complaining neighbors didn’t return our phone calls, so we couldn’t ask them why they didn’t just close their windows during the five to 10 minutes of prayers. We didn’t hear back from the inspector who wrote the citation, so we couldn’t ask what other drifting odors — say, barbecue smoke — might be covered under the county code. And we couldn’t reach anyone in the county attorney’s office to ask about what kind of discretion they use in prosecuting cases. We did get a call back from Patrick Lacefield, spokesman for County Executive Isiah Leggett (D), who said he was not familiar with the case but promised to look into it.

Several hours later he called to say Mr. Leggett had ordered the charge against Mr. Singh dropped. Good that someone finally came to their senses before any more time or money (not just that of Mr. Singh but also of Montgomery taxpayers) could be wasted. Let’s hope this is the end of the case. Mr. Singh is correct — this is America, and he has rights.