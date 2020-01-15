The wall could be easily breached with a good power saw, or an average climber, or a cheap fishing rod and 60 feet of rope fire ladder. The only purpose is the delay against the intruders; say, five minutes on top of the existing warning from spotting them at a distance. Is the Trump administration seriously suggesting that a few more minutes’ warning in a few cases is worth this expenditure?
The $25-million-per-mile average cost of the wall would buy a massive amount of additional drone and surveillance capacity.
Has the administration run comparative numbers on alternative modern technologies, or has it just hidden the findings to force the Trump-mandated medieval solution (so far, without the archers and boiling oil)?
Ridley Nelson, Great Falls