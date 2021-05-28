Make no mistake; the world still needs oil and will for decades. It is neither feasible nor desirable to end the oil business, as the recent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which temporarily upended daily life along the East Coast, showed. But it is even more important for the future of humanity that polluting industries not engage in their own forms of reality denial. Just as it is tempting for many industries and politicians to ignore climate change as a distant problem best forgotten, many will write off this week’s reckoning as unique to the oil business. It is not. It is a harbinger for all major polluting industries.