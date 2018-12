Palestinians throw rocks as Israeli soldiers conduct a search for suspects of a shooting attack yesterday in the West Bank cty of Ramallah on Dec. 10. (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Regarding Richard Cohen’s Dec. 4 Tuesday Opinion column, “Young, dangerous and running the show”:

The Israelis and Palestinians aren’t “killing one another,” as Mr. Cohen stated. The Palestinians are killing Israelis, and the Israelis are defending themselves. Palestinian leaders have blatantly called for the death of Jews the world over and of Israel itself. If Mr. Cohen can’t see that, why should his readers trust anything he writes?

Michael Berenhaus, Bethesda