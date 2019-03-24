The March 16 Free For All letter “What schools are up against” cited a 13-year-old quote by the Nobel Prize-winning economist and free-market theorist Milton Friedman as evidence of a dastardly plot to undo public education in Colorado and, presumably, the nation. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

The American Legislative Exchange Council is a marketplace of ideas that brings stakeholders together to discuss issues and find solutions. Not every idea becomes policy. ALEC members support choice in education. That includes private options, but it also includes public options, such as the more than 250 charter schools operating in Colorado. And yes, charter schools are public schools, but with less bureaucracy to get between teachers, students and learning. That makes charters just as dependent on state funding and susceptible to any financial crisis facing our schools. And yet, they have our support.

Scott Kaufman, Arlington

The writer is director of the education and workforce development task force of the American Legislative Exchange Council.