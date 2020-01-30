But she didn’t stop there: “Later in the hearings, following Thomas’s explosive condemnation of the proceedings as ‘a high-tech lynching,’ Biden and some other committee members seemed abashed and contrite, perhaps in recognition of the truth of which they, of all people, should have been wary. As Thomas himself summarized the events, he was being destroyed because he was ‘the wrong black guy.’ ”

Ms. Parker, however, failed to note the only people interviewed for the documentary were Mr. Thomas and his wife or that it was produced by a right-wing production company headed by Michael Pack (with ties to Stephen K. Bannon), who has funneled $1.6 million in donations from his nonprofit into the coffers of his independent production company (taking a page from President Trump’s nonprofit playbook).

Ms. Parker was relitigating the Thomas hearings based on a mockumentary produced by Trump allies.

Brian E. Barkley, Rockville

Kathleen Parker’s Jan. 26 op-ed omitted two key points that should be remembered going into the primaries, regardless of whether the documentary film includes them: Then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) failed to call witnesses who were ready and willing to testify under oath to corroborate Anita Hill’s testimony about Clarence Thomas in his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Further, despite years of obfuscation, Mr. Biden has never publicly and clearly apologized to Ms. Hill.