Suketu Mehta’s Aug. 4 Outlook love letter to fellow Americans, “Hello, I’m an uppity immigrant. Get over it.,” was a model of responsible citizenship: a declaration of independence from bigotry, a rightful call to Americans for owning up to the consequences of harmful political policies and a celebration of the gifts of our diversity, ever present from the republic’s founding and sacred declarations. May we all study it and take it to heart.

Tom Dabney, Alexandria

