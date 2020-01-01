Paul Kane’s Dec. 29 @PKCapitol column, “A bipartisan committee has novel ideas to make Congress more bipartisan,” about the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, gave me hope for the future. Some of the recommendations (unanimous!) are truly fundamental ideas for creating a functioning organization. I hope the House will implement them all. Most important, House members must invest the time in getting to know each other as human beings, so the joint retreats and hangout space are key changes to make.

I am hopeful that genuine relationships will lead to actual legislative accomplishments that serve the people of the United States.

Gina Caceci, Falls Church

The bipartisan Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress was created in 2019 to tug the House out of the 19th century so it can solve the problems of the 21st. The House as an institution is living and operating in the past, and a large body of legislators, both Republicans and Democrats, wants something done about it. So do millions of Americans who would like to see Congress get its work done. The Modernization Committee is making progress. It has 45 bipartisan recommendations and is working on more.

The effort to create such a committee is not new. Discussions 10 years ago with Bob Michel (R-Ill.), former House minority leader and a strong advocate for congressional reform and more civilized behavior in politics, led to a bipartisan working group of former members and senior staff from the House and the Senate. They developed reforms covering problems from poor oversight of federal programs to budget failure to the lack of bipartisan communication. This group also proposed a bipartisan Joint Committee on Congress. Reps. Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.) and Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) introduced a resolution creating it in 2015. A number of other organizations were moving in a similar direction and deserve much credit for reviving the reform movement.

Without public attention, the effort will ultimately fade away. Paul Kane’s Dec. 29 column noted that similar efforts have failed. That’s true, but others, historical in nature dating back 100 years, have succeeded in changing Congress and the country for the better.

Mike Johnson, Washington

