Not only was the Dec. 21 front-page article “Becoming Eli” touching and clarifying, but, for me, it also was particularly timely. Last fall, my granddaughter, a first-year college student, let my husband and me know that her roommate did not “identify” as female. Our granddaughter asked that we respect that (what a great kid!) and not use the pronoun “she.” “They” was the preferred pronoun. We agreed, of course, because we love and respect our granddaughter. But we really had no clue about the implications. Furthermore, we live hours away from the school and have yet to meet her roommate.