We recently picked up our granddaughter to drive home for semester break. With trepidation, I broached this topic. “I don’t want to talk about it,” she replied, then quickly added that it was just that she was simply exhausted from all the discussions she, the roommate and their friends had had. She recognized and appreciated that I was not being “all judgy” but just wanted to understand. We did spend some time talking about pronouns and such but, honestly, I still had no clue. But I have more than that now. The article about Eli Casavant gave me some insight into what “non-binary” means.
How narrowly so many of us think of sex and gender. We have even assigned gender to God and angels. For me, the Catholic Church’s teaching of the Trinity becomes less of a mystery when we consider that God is “They.” Let us then embrace expansiveness.
Catherine Chiccone, Columbia