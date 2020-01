As described in the Jan. 16 Style article “Why Fox News so often? They ask, Grisham says.,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham does not hold a traditional view of what her job entails. In the past, occupants of that post held regular news conferences at which reporters of many stripes had the opportunity, in a public forum, to ask probing questions about the president’s policies and statements. Ms. Grisham, by contrast, has not held a single press briefing since she was appointed in June and appears with great regularity only on Fox News, which is widely viewed as the president’s mouthpiece.