As a person who has visited the cemetery at Omaha Beach in France three times and choked up on each visit, I was equally moved by David Von Drehle’s July 22 op-ed, “How can you forget?”
John Zentay, Washington
Opinion Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events
