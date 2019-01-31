It was with real sadness that I read in the Jan. 26 Metro article “University to buy Newseum site” about the pending closing of the Newseum. As a parent and citizen, I have enjoyed countless hours in that wonderful institution with my children and friends learning about the irreplaceable role of a free press in our nation’s history.

In this time of unprecedented verbal as well as physical attacks upon the media, it is especially critical for this museum to continue its mission, and it is of some relief to learn that the Newseum will reopen in another location. However, what could be a more appropriate place for this homage to our basic freedoms than near the National Archives, home of the document in which these fundamental rights are enumerated, the U.S. Constitution?

Jared Blum, Washington