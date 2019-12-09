To me, the last great Chinese art exhibit at the galleries was in 1991, when a collection of paintings by the renowned modern Chinese artist Zhang Daqian (1899-1983) was on display. Since then, the galleries have moved away from their original goals. The programs and exhibitions focus on regions or countries favored by the current leadership instead of offering more well-rounded and comprehensive displays. Other times, they veer away from art entirely to focus instead on broader historical artifacts.

These changes have left visitors confused about the theme and goals of the galleries, which can at times feel disjointed and uncertain. The rebranding is likely an attempt to renew interest. But a name change is not enough to solve the root issues that caused the galleries to suffer in the first place. Instead of changing the name, museum officials should be taking a deeper look at what’s going on inside the galleries.