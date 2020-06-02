As when Mr. Kaepernick took his knee, the Trump administration seems insensitive to eradicating the cause of the protests, instead focusing on the fallout. To paraphrase a former president, those who make peaceful change impossible will make violent change inevitable. And to paraphrase Mr. Barr, it is time to stop watching this violence against blacks and to confront and stop it. Is this administration even capable of understanding that?

Edward Diener, Vienna

AD

AD

While I can appreciate the anger and rage of our African American citizens after centuries of overt and covert racism and the continued killing of black people by police, I wish that there was a way for the protests to temporarily end so that the 99 percent of the protesters would not be cover to the tiny minority of those who are intent on destruction, fires and even deaths that have resulted. One wonders if the violence might even be a result of domestic “terrorists” who have no connection to a desire for racial healing.

It would be preferable for the leaders of the African American community to appeal to their followers to stay at home for a few days so as not to give cover to wanton and unnecessary destruction. Peaceful protests are warranted and part of our democratic tradition, but looting, burning and injuries are not.

Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring

AD

AD

Marches and rallies are all very well and good, but the best way I can think of to stop police brutality would be to enact laws that discourage it. In Maryland, Anton’s Law (H.B. 1090/S.B. 1066) has been languishing in committee for months. Named for Anton Black, an African American teenager who died during an arrest in 2018, Anton’s Law would require greater transparency about the use of deadly force by police officers.

We can be grateful for the many good things our officers do and hold them accountable when they do wrong. It is time to pass Anton’s Law.

Rose Kelleher, Gaithersburg

As the nation is cautiously heading toward normalcy, and given the heartbreaking conditions it endured during the pandemic shutdown, I had hopes that society’s collective human values, such as compassion, would be advanced to a higher level. My hopes were shattered by the horrific act of a police officer in Minneapolis. The behavior and actions of the officer who took George Floyd’s life, as shown in video clips, are shocking. The brutal force that he used against Mr. Floyd is incomprehensible. I kept asking myself: What threat did a man who was outnumbered by cops, not resisting arrest, hands cuffed behind his back and face down on the ground pose to the police? My attempt to come up with a remotely reasonable answer was unsuccessful.

AD

AD

What Mr. Floyd begged for was very simple to accommodate. It required only the removal of the officer’s knee from his neck. Sadly, that did not happen. He was denied the most basic and universal of human rights: to breathe. That makes the tragedy unfathomable. It is my sincere hope that justice, along with peace and order, will prevail for the sake of the entire nation.

Tewodros Abebe, Accokeek

The most effective antidote to political and social polarization is self-criticism, and yet so few of the people making news indulge in it. As a religiously conservative Muslim who has seen a much-loved and beautiful faith twisted into a vicious weapon of identity supremacism, I deeply appreciate Michael Gerson’s soft and reasoned appeal to fellow Christian conservatives [“Race and the religious right,” op-ed, May 29]. Sadly, such voices of self-criticism, even when they are raised, do not receive the publicity that acts of polarizing violence do.

AD

AD