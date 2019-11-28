We’ve arrived at a national reckoning on privacy and consumer protection, but a “hodgepodge” approach would create confusion and leave consumers exposed — exactly what we should avoid. Instead, a national privacy law with a single high standard that protects consumers and applies to all companies operating online will put the United States back in the global pole position — where it belongs. Only Congress can get us across the finish line.
Jonathan Spalter, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of USTelecom — The Broadband Association.