While The Post may have lost a distinguished and highly regarded columnist and journalist, our country has lost a national treasure. As a weekly contributor to the editorial section, Charles Krauthammer set a standard that could not be replicated, regardless of whether you agreed with what he was saying.

His columns were always an example of logic and reason, with his views strongly held and not subject to political whims. He was a defender of democracy and a foe of dictators and theocracies. Unfortunately, there is no one to replace him in his eloquent defense of Israel, and his death is a cause for sorrow among all those concerned about that nation’s future.

Nelson Marans, New York

To me, few Washington personalities were as awe-inspiring as Charles Krauthammer. His opinions on most issues mirrored mine, save for his opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

The June 22 front-page obituary “Champion of neoconservatism cut a singular profile” noted that Mr. Krauthammer “acknowledged the suffering of both sides but firmly defended the Jewish state in what he saw as its existential battle for survival.” I could not agree with him more regarding Israel’s right to exist, but saying that “Israel’s crime is not its policies but its insistence on living” is a simplification. Is survival an excuse for border cruelty? It is not. I mourn Mr. Krauthammer’s death. His son is a friend of my children, but I wish he had more empathy for Palestinians and I had more time with him to plead the Gaza Palestinians’ case.

Ayman Hakki, Falls Church