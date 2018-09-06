I read with great interest the Aug. 26 Travel article about how, for 100 years, France has maintained the memory of America’s role in World War I [“ ‘A rendezvous with death’ ”]. This is in contrast to our nation, which hasn’t erected a national World War I memorial on the Mall during those 100 years.

We have Mall memorials for World War II and for the Korean and Vietnam wars. The Aug. 5 Washington Post Magazine article “The Conflicts” revealed that a National Desert Storm Memorial will be built at 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue NW.

The World War I Centennial Commission spends its time trying to squeeze a shrinking World War I memorial design into Pershing Park, where it doesn’t belong. A memorial in this park would be 15 to 20 feet below street level and close to a half-hour walk from the other memorials on the Mall. Because the World War I memorial being discussed for Pershing Park won’t exist for the armistice centennial on Nov. 11, there is no need to keep trying to force it there.

It’s time to step back and look for a more suitable location for a full-scale, national World War I memorial for our nation’s capital, a short distance from the other memorials and that truly honors the more than 4 million who served and the nearly 117,000 who died while serving their country.

The Desert Storm Foundation proved that more suitable locations can be found.

Henry Anderson, Catonsville