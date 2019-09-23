The Sept. 19 front-page article “Trump is subject of intelligence complaint” noted that President Trump’s “handling of classified information has been a source of concern to U.S. intelligence officials.”

Congress must enact a law requiring presidents to submit a written explanation to the intelligence committees every time they declassify material deemed secret by the intelligence agencies. It’s a necessary check on the recklessness exhibited by Mr. Trump.

Norman I. Gelman, Potomac

As The Post has reported, President Trump has stated that he has “conversations with many leaders. It’s always appropriate. Always appropriate. . . . At the highest level always appropriate. And anything I do, I fight for this country.” If this is truly the case, then there should be nothing to hide. Unless there is, which would explain why the White House is stonewalling every inquiry. Sad!

Ed Rothschild, McLean

