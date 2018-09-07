The Sept. 3 front-page article “In S.C., a subdivision divided” reported on a seemingly racially motivated assault on black teenagers at a community pool by a woman who apparently believed they were trespassing. The article reported that her neighborhood seemed reluctant to take sides.

One thing the article neglected to mention is this salient fact: When officers arrived at her home with a warrant for Stephanie Sebby-Strempel’s arrest, she allegedly pushed one detective into a wall, injuring his knees, and bit a second detective on the arm, breaking the skin.

In addition to the charge of third-degree assault and battery involving the teenagers, she faces two charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest. This additional information might lend some credence to the allegations of this alleged perpetrator’s propensities. If the neighbors were privy to this information, would their opinions change?

Mary Bates, Bristow

Thanks for the front-page article about a viral video involving a Summerville, S.C., subdivision. I had not seen the video of a woman disrespectfully demanding African American boys who were guests of a resident family to leave the neighborhood pool, but it surely is the press’s mandate to expose these smaller, local examples of our collective shame.

This is the time; The Post is our voice. Do not allow President Trump’s heinous racial provocations to be met with silence.

Dale Appleman, Washington

Regarding the Sept. 3 articles “In S.C., a subdivision divided” [front page] and “The long-held taboo on speaking ill of the dead has withered away online” [news]:

Social networking via Facebook and Twitter found its origins more than a decade ago with the amiable purpose of fostering instant communication among friends and acquaintances. It has been clear from the inception of these services that they also avail the darker reaches of human nature. Paige Toller’s assertion that “maybe it is this communication platform that frees people up to say things that they would never say to someone’s face” was on the mark.

As we see at all levels of society, and as chronicled daily in The Post, individuals are free to launch into cyberspace whatever invective occurs to them and at whomever they wish. In the South Carolina community roiled by a controversy with racial overtones, neighbors are happy to burden everyone’s Facebook accounts with mean-spiritedness yet cannot muster the courage to seek solutions through direct interpersonal discourse.

I am not so sure that the world is better off with the capability for light-speed vituperation.

Geoffrey R. Weiss, Charlottesville