The June 27 Metro article “Council finalizes $14.5 billion budget, including new taxes and spending” reported that the District is raising the fee on ride-hailing services to pay for an increase in the city’s funding for Metro.

Metro is a critical for the area, but shifting the burden that should come from residents to support Metro to those who use ride-hailing options is not the way to do it. Metro regularly undergoes maintenance and repairs, significantly affecting ridership. In the next several months, we’re expecting even more schedule changes and closures.

Ride-hailing should be affordable and accessible for everyone. My company uses Lyft so that employees can get to meetings on time. The fee increase skews the economics and makes it harder to travel cost-effectively, slowing growth and reducing the number of jobs we create.

Ride-hailing services are a crucial and reliable transportation option for area residents. I hope the D.C. Council will consider proposals such as the one Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) is considering that would eliminate the flat tax on ride-hailing.

Jeb Ory, Washington