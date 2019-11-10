The report includes a broad range of scientific disciplines and warns that we are facing a clear and unequivocal climate emergency and outlines policy goals needed to save the planet. A severe worldwide crisis requires abandoning convention and caution and transcending the bounds of individual disciplines to clearly outline requisite policies and programs to address the crisis. Climate change is wreaking havoc around the world, requiring immediate and robust action by all governments. We can only hope that this new study and approach by scientists will spur the action required, representing a watershed event and a turning point in attacking climate change.