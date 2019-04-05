It has been more than nine years since the Affordable Care Act was signed and made the law of the land. In those nine years, the GOP has repeatedly tried to repeal Obamacare without having an adequate plan to replace it. President Trump promised in his campaign to replace Obamacare with “something terrific.” He now says a vote to replace Obamacare must wait until after the 2020 elections [“As Trump shifts policy plans, GOP tries to adjust,” news, April 3]. This means another two years without a GOP health-care plan and clearly no reasonable hope of ever having one.

The old definition of chutzpah went something like this: A young man kills his parents and throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. We now have a new definition.

Ed Rader, Alexandria