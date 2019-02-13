Guns are displayed for sale during the Nation's Gun Show at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly in 2015. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In his Feb. 7 Thursday Opinion column, “Real solutions to real problems,” Max Boot purported to provide solutions to six crises he believed President Trump wasn’t focusing on. While Mr. Boot recognized that identifying problems is easier than solving them, his article was geared more toward bashing Mr. Trump’s Republican ideals than providing plausible solutions.

Consider, for example, Mr. Boot’s solution to gun violence. Yes, gun violence needs immediate eradication. Mr. Boot’s ideas are sound in theory but would not play out in real life. Background checks are useful, yet people lie. Corrupt businesses will supply guns regardless of background checks. Some who want gun law changes suggest prohibiting the mentally ill from owning firearms, but who defines “mentally ill”? “Mental illness” is a broad and vague term. Anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and bulimia are mental illnesses. So we prevent people with bulimia and obsessive-compulsive disorder from purchasing firearms? To use mental illness as a determining factor, the federal government first must establish which mental illnesses are dangerous.

Regardless, the first step must be preventing the NRA from bullying us into submission.

Haley Grizzle, Suffolk, Va.