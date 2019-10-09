The chest pain and cardiac stent placement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are reminders that a nonpartisan physician panel of experts to evaluate and report on the health of presidential candidates and sitting presidents is long overdue. Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Ronald Reagan, Paul Tsongas, Bill Bradley and John McCain are among the candidates and presidents who did not have all of their health issues and their implications fully revealed to the public.